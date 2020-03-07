Walmart To Turn 160 Parking Lots Into Drive In Theaters

Just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Walmart announced a partnership with Robert De Niro's Tribeca Enterprises (most notably the purveyors of the film festival of the same name) that’s set to convert 160 store locations into makeshift drive-in movie theaters.

The move is an extension of the existing Tribeca-led Drive-In program that has already announced events for a handful of cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Seattle and Arlington, Texas, with help from IMAX and AT&T. The Hollywood Reporter has a bit more detail about the new initiative. Details are still pretty thin, but the involvement of such a ubiquitous retailer could help extend the program to communities outside of the aforementioned urban centers.



MDarringer

Newsom will send in his goon squad.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2020   

