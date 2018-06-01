Want A Dodge Demon TODAY? Get Prepared For The $55,000 Mark UP!

One of the most wild vehicles being produced today isn't the Lamborghini Huracan Performante or the something like the Bugatti Chiron. If anything, those autos are predictable.



We know they're going to be built.



When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to get even nuttier than the already insane Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat though, that's when we were a bit astonished. That's because no one was really asking for the Demon.



But, the folks at Dodge had something to prove. Well, one thing's certain: It accomplished whatever it set out to do.



As you can imagine, there's a lot of folks that want in on this limited edition vehicle. With just over 3,000 units to be built, it seems one of the first recipients has more of a business-like approach to the situation.



That's because they're trying to flip it for about $55,000 MORE than the Demon's $85,000 base price.



Is it worth $140,000 though? To acquire a fully loaded version with the Demon crate? Seems like $140,000 could go a long way, Spies...







2018 Dodge Demon Challenger



808hp-770lb/ft at flywheel



All stock, only 21 miles



Limited production, #348 of 3300, all options except sunroof. Includes demon crate for track days!



Garage kept in Las Vegas, NV



VERY MOTIVATED SELLER!!





Read Article