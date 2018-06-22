Want To Buy An American Made Vehicle? Here Are Your Top 10 Choices

With the threat of tariffs looming, consumers could face higher costs for imported vehicles.

American-made vehicles are largely insulated from tariffs. But the key question is: What qualifies as American-made?

Automotive parts are often sourced throughout the world, making it difficult to ascertain what's truly made in the USA.

Here is the 2018 list (and where each vehicle is built):
 

1. Jeep Cherokee (Belvidere, Illinois)

2. Honda Odyssey (Lincoln, Alabama)

3. Honda Ridgeline (Lincoln, Alabama)

4. Ford Taurus (Chicago)

5. Chevrolet Volt (Detroit)

6. Honda Pilot (Lincoln, Alabama)

7. Acura MDX (East Liberty, Ohio)

8. Ford Explorer (Chicago)

9. Ford F-150 (Claycomo, Missouri, and Dearborn, Michigan)

10. Chevrolet Corvette (Bowling Green, Kentucky)


 



User Comments

MDarringer

So what's the threshold percent? Mustang is 80%.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2018 1:08:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Model S is almost entirely US all the way to the body panels.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2018 1:09:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Even with the parts bin borrowing from Mercedes?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2018 1:23:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

Agent001

F-150 for me.

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2018 1:12:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

Hard Pass

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/22/2018 1:15:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

