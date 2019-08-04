Want To Know What The Future Of Electric Cars Holds? Look To China And Find Out

Is the future of electric cars in China? If you only look at sales numbers, it certainly seems so. In 2018, more electric cars were sold in China than in the rest of the world combined.



Government policy—rather than market economics—created the electric car boom there. For nearly a decade, China’s government has poured money into the EV industry, offering generous tax incentives and subsidies for car makers and consumers, building charging infrastructures across the country, and placing restrictions on the sales and use of gasoline cars.





