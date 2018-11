Watching a Dodge Charger Hellcat being driven on the Nurburgring isn’t itself a common sight, but finding one that’s being pushed hard on a public TF, now that’s really special.

We’re mostly used in seeing Hellcats either drag-racing or doing burnouts so you could imagine our surprise when we came across this onboard video on the Bavarian Motor Works channel, showing a rather skilled driver negotiating a Charger Hellcat around the holy grounds of the ‘Ring with speed and precision.