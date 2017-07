Unless you've taken the new Audi RS3 sedan out for a test drive, or even better, purchased one, one can only imagine how a 400PS (394hp) compact saloon performs on the road.



Happily, the internet is filled with all kinds of videos that demonstrate the sheer power of the new Audi RS3 Sedan, including the one below from AutomannTV, which shows the car going from 0 to 284km/h (176mph) using launch control.









Read Article