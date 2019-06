On July 18, the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette will be unveiled but thanks to renderings by Chazcron from the Mid Engine Corvette Forum, we already have an excellent idea of what the new supercar will look like.

Just a few days ago, we shared a host of new C8 Corvette renderings with you, revealing the vehicle’s striking looks in stunning detail. Now we have a video rendering of the C8 Corvette which shows off the car in convertible guise.