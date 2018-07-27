Watch This Tesla Owner Summon His Model S Through This Extremely Narrow Space

Tesla’s Summon is an Autopilot convenience feature that allows owners of the electric car to command the vehicle from an app to move forward and backward, including parking itself into spaces that are quite narrow. As this Model S Summon video shows, the feature can still park like a champ even in ridiculously narrow areas. The Model S in the video was a test drive unit from Tesla Brooklyn, according to Alex Bell P., who uploaded the clip. According to Alex, the electric car took three tries before it actually attempted to navigate itself to his super narrow driveway. As it turned out, the vehicle was capable of fitting into the parking spot, though the entire process was undoubtedly a nail-biting experience.



