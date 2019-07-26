Watchdog Agencies Urge FTC To Go After Tesla For Misleading Autopilot Name

The Center for Auto Safety joined Consumer Watchdog in a request to the Federal Trade Commission and some state attorneys general to investigate Tesla Inc. 's Autopilot driver-assist system.

In a press release Thursday, the center accused Tesla of "making their owners believe that a Tesla with 'Autopilot' is an autonomous vehicle capable of self-driving."

"To be clear, it is not," the statement said. "Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog warned that Tesla's representations of its Autopilot feature continue to violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, as well as similar state statutes."