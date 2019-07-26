Watchdog Agencies Urge FTC To Go After Tesla For Misleading Autopilot Name

Agent009 submitted on 7/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:33:47 AM

0 user comments | Views : 76 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Center for Auto Safety joined Consumer Watchdog in a request to the Federal Trade Commission and some state attorneys general to investigate Tesla Inc.

's Autopilot driver-assist system.

In a press release Thursday, the center accused Tesla of "making their owners believe that a Tesla with 'Autopilot' is an autonomous vehicle capable of self-driving."

"To be clear, it is not," the statement said. "Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog warned that Tesla's representations of its Autopilot feature continue to violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, as well as similar state statutes."



Read Article


Watchdog Agencies Urge FTC To Go After Tesla For Misleading Autopilot Name

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]