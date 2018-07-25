Waymo Hashes Deal To Drive Customers To Walmart For Order Pickup

Waymo has been working with a group of early riders in its test program in the Phoenix metro area for over a year and it is learning how they use their autonomous ride-hailing service.



Building on what they learned, Waymo is now announcing new partnerships to help riders better make use of their autonomous service, including a partnership with Walmart.

Waymo’s fleet of test vehicles across the U.S. is now driving more than 24,000 miles daily, many of them with actual customers in Phoenix.



