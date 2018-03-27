Waymo To Deploy 20,000 Self Driving Jaguar I-Pace EV Crossovers

Google’s self-driving car division Waymo and Jaguar announced a new long-term strategic partnership today just ahead of the New York International Auto Show.

Utilizing the new all-electric 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, Waymo will be expanding its Phoenix, Arizona, test fleet with 20,000 autonomous I-Pace crossovers over the next two years.

Touting the I-Pace’s large 90-kWh battery pack with 240 miles of range, and its modern electrical architecture, Waymo CEO John Krafcik says the Jaguar is “the best next vehicle for Waymo.” Krafcik predicts the I-Pace’s large battery will allow its autonomous EVs to serve Waymo’s Phoenix-area customers for a full day without needing to recharge, while its robust electrical architecture will allow Waymo’s self-driving hardware and software to operate effectively.

