Waymo Trials Discover Riders Miss Having A Driver To Talk To

For the past 12 months, hundreds of Arizonans have been helping Waymo develop and perfect its autonomous driving technology.

Dubbed the ‘Early Rider Program’ and established by Google’s self-driving car division, the project provides feedback about what consumers want from an autonomous ride-hailing service.

KTAR News reports that there are currently almost 400 residents in Arizona enjoying rides in self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans equipped with Waymo’s tech. Since the program launched in April 2017, more than 20,000 people have applied to be involved.