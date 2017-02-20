Waymo Upset As States Begin Restricting Autonomous Driving

Several states are considering legislation that could exclude technology companies from operating self-driving vehicles within their borders.

The draft legislation, referred to in some states as Safe Autonomous Vehicle acts, would allow only vehicle manufacturers to test self-driving fleets in the state. Companies such as Uber and Waymo, which are developing autonomous driving systems but not the vehicles themselves, claim the stipulation is restrictive and gives legacy automakers an unfair advantage.



