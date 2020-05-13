We Can Fix That: Jeep Plans Wrangler Changes After IIHS Test Causes It To Roll Over

Last week, a video from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) came to our attention. With over 85,000 views in five days on our video and nearly 800,000 on the IIHS clip, it's certainly on the minds of others around the world. To refresh your memory, the current Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was subjected to the IIHS small-overlap 40-mph crash test on the driver side. It actually performed well according to the standard metrics of the test, but the resulting collision caused the Wrangler to tip on its side – something no other vehicle has done. As a result, IIHS gave the Wrangler a Marginal rating for the driver-side overlap test.







Read Article