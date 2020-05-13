We Can Fix That: Jeep Plans Wrangler Changes After IIHS Test Causes It To Roll Over

Agent009 submitted on 5/13/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:43:38 AM

3 user comments | Views : 434 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Last week, a video from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) came to our attention.

With over 85,000 views in five days on our video and nearly 800,000 on the IIHS clip, it's certainly on the minds of others around the world. To refresh your memory, the current Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was subjected to the IIHS small-overlap 40-mph crash test on the driver side. It actually performed well according to the standard metrics of the test, but the resulting collision caused the Wrangler to tip on its side – something no other vehicle has done. As a result, IIHS gave the Wrangler a Marginal rating for the driver-side overlap test.



Read Article


We Can Fix That: Jeep Plans Wrangler Changes After IIHS Test Causes It To Roll Over

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

(1) The IIHS is owned by the insurance companies, so they have a conflict of interest.

(2) The purpose of the IIHS is to produce data (from a sample of one) to justify insurance rates. Therefore they have to produce bad data so that rates can increase.

(3) The IIHS is NOT a consumer organization. They are a puppet of big business.

(4) There is no oversight of the IIHS nor their testing procedures.

-----

Should the Jeep have rolled? Probably not. Is it shocking that the Jeep rolled? Hardly! It's high center of gravity makes it more likely to roll over.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2020 12:05:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It looks like it rolled as the front wheel did not come off. It got stuck under the Jeep and acted like a ramp. On other vehicles kinetic energy is dissipated by the front wheel shearing off when the short overlap crash happens. A 5th Gen 4Runner did not roll over. It has a high centre of gravity too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2020 12:22:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Except that the 4Runner is NOT anywhere near as off-road oriented as the Jeep, so that's apples to oranges.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2020 12:32:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]