We Warned You This Would Happen - America Is Running Out Of Pickup Trucks NOT Electric Vehicles

Jerry Bill is worried the novel coronavirus could hurt business at the Des Moines auto dealership he runs, but not because of a shortage of buyers for the big Ram pickups on his lot.



“Our biggest issue will be if we don’t get more inventory,” said Bill, general sales manager of Stew Hansen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, which sells around 2,700 new vehicles a year in Urbandale, a suburb of Iowa’s capital Des Moines.

After a drop in sales in April when consumers stayed home, Bill expects pickup truck sales to end May similar to where they were a year earlier.



MDarringer

We are below half the inventory we carry and we're accepting deposits on orders.

May I interest you in an Escape or an Equinox? Plenty of those lot anchors. Hey want an Explorer or a Traverse? Plenty of those too.

Posted on 5/21/2020 10:23:55 AM

Posted on 5/21/2020 10:23:55 AM   

Agent009

Yep! The SUV market is flooded with models to the point of overkill. The pickup market is far less saturated with viable options. But you are smart enough to know that.

Posted on 5/21/2020 11:03:07 AM

Posted on 5/21/2020 11:03:07 AM   

