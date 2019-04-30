"We Will Not Cede Our Leadership Role" When GM CEO Questioned On EV Trucks - Wait,, Aren't They In Third Place In Full Sized Sales?

General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Tuesday attempted to address any concerns that the automaker could be behind on the development and deployment of an all-electric pickup. Barra, while discussing GM's first-quarter earnings, said the automaker has an "industry-leading" truck franchise as well as EV capability. The company, she said, "will not cede our leadership on either front." “We intend to create an all-electric future that includes a complete range of EVs, including full-size pickups,” she said on a conference call. GM, she said, will share additional information on its plans "when competitively appropriate."



