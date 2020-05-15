We've ALL Heard The Sedan Is Dying. But Is Two-Wheel Drive The In END OF LIFE Mode As Well?

Would it surprise you to learn that the majority of 2020 model-year vehicles sold in the U. S. thus far eschewed front- or rear-drive?



That seems to be the case, according to data compiled by JATO Dynamics. It’s no secret that SUVs and crossovers are now the default purchase of most Americans, and with that purchase comes — usually — the all-weather benefit of AWD or 4WD.



As of April, 50.8 percent of 2020MY vehicles sold in the country boasted such a system, JATO claims. If that figure holds for the remainder of the year, it would be the first time in history that a majority of American buyers took home a non-2WD vehicle in a given model year.





Read Article