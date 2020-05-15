We've ALL Heard The Sedan Is Dying. But Is Two-Wheel Drive The In END OF LIFE Mode As Well?

Agent001 submitted on 5/15/2020

Would it surprise you to learn that the majority of 2020 model-year vehicles sold in the U.

S. thus far eschewed front- or rear-drive?

That seems to be the case, according to data compiled by JATO Dynamics. It’s no secret that SUVs and crossovers are now the default purchase of most Americans, and with that purchase comes — usually — the all-weather benefit of AWD or 4WD.

As of April, 50.8 percent of 2020MY vehicles sold in the country boasted such a system, JATO claims. If that figure holds for the remainder of the year, it would be the first time in history that a majority of American buyers took home a non-2WD vehicle in a given model year.


MDarringer

Our volume of crossovers is below 50% AWD, but with EVs and in-wheel motors the days of AWD are indeed here.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 3:56:55 PM   

SanJoseDriver

RWD or FWD will always be cheaper, even in the world of EVs. However, thanks to electric motors, the additional cost to get to AWD is much less and it is a much better AWD than what ICE cars have. There is also the benefit of additional power AND better range is certain cases, as well as redundancy if one of the motors fails.

I think eventually most cars will either have 2 rear motors for the back or 4 motors. Rotors and traditional brakes could eventually be eliminated and this would be the lowest cost, lowest weight, longest range, and most versatile solution. It's just not allowed by regulators in most countries.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 4:13:41 PM   

atc98092

I wouldn't want regen alone for my braking. Especially in an emergency, there's a limit to the amount of e-braking available compared to pads clamping down on a rotor. And for parking I want something mechanical. Using regen to hold something in position is going to require significant power draw. Not a good idea for extended parking.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 4:18:55 PM   

SanJoseDriver

For intensive braking you can add some power in the opposite direction instead of just relying on regen. Right now the default option on Teslas is a "hold" state that adds a tiny bit of power to hold it in position and allow single pedal driving. It doesn't even impact range by 1 mile.

We'll all ways some redundancy, which 2-4 motors would provide if they are all independently controlled.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 5:46:18 PM   

SanJoseDriver

"We'll all want some redundancy"

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 5:47:08 PM   

SanJoseDriver

This would also get rid of all differentials, further improving range and reducing wear on tires.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 5:48:10 PM   

atc98092

But it's still using power to hold itself still. Not reasonable when parked and powered "off".

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 9:02:53 PM   

jeffgall

Haven’t bought a 2WD car since 2005. In the north, it is pretty much a necessity. Although I do like keeping a RWD car around for the summer.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 4:23:52 PM   

cidflekken

Not even sure if the majority of drivers have any idea what wheels are being driven.

I remember educating a car salesman that his own personal Mercedes CLA was a FWD car, with no 4Matic. He kept insisting it was RWD.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 4:44:14 PM   

supermoto

I live in SoCal, so RWD and summer tires is the preferred choice.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 8:15:06 PM   

SuperCarEnthusiast

I think muscle cars should go to AWD in the next 5 years when the majority of the buyers are over the 80+ years old and loose their facilities to drive. It would nice to have high performance muscle car that one can drive year around in the snow belt states. It quite a bit faster too!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 11:21:54 AM   

MDarringer

Shows how you do not understand muscle cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 11:55:12 AM   

