Weak March Sales Take Volkswagen's Sales Down 13% In Q1

Volkswagen today announced their first quarter sales results with a sales drop of 13% mainly due to the coronavirus quarantine in March.
Atlas down 11% / Tiguan down 16% despite fire-sale money on the hood does not bode well for VW. VW is making the same mistake with the Atlas as it did with the Passat. The NMS Passat attracted a flood of new buyers to VW, but because VW did not correct reliability issues, off to the dealer Passats went for servicing. Once out of the short warranty, the high cost of repairs to the Passat made customers say "never again". Then along comes the Atlas...lather...rinse...repeat.— MDarringer (View Profile)
