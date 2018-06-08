What About Here? Volkswagen Teams With Waze To Map The Most Fun Roads To Drive In The UK

Chances are you've probably heard about the popular Waze navigation app.

The company was purchased by Google and is currently one of the best navigation applications in the world - even better than Google's own Maps app. Android Auto has recently added Waze functionality, meaning that drivers can now have Waze right in their car's dashboard. All of the app's great features including community-confirmed accident information, hidden cop locations, and red light cameras are all integrated directly into Android Auto. Now, Waze has partnered with Volkswagen to create another awesome feature.

