What Cars Are Being Traded In For A Model 3? We Now Know

Now that Tesla has finally reached its Model 3 production goals, it’s comfortable bragging a little bit about the car and its owners. In today’s investor call, the company released a list of the cars people are trading in for the Tesla Model 3.



The list isn’t necessarily very surprising, with a range of cars that fit a spectrum of comparable features, practicality and price to the Model 3. It’s important to note that the $35,000 Model 3 trim is still not available, and Tesla noted that this list doesn’t include people that trade older Teslas for a new one.



Read Article