What Do YOU Think Is The GREATEST American Vehicle EVER Made?

It was just the other day I asked you a very simple question: Which all-new American vehicle is YOUR favorite?



Although that was limited to autos you can go and purchase in a dealer today, I've been giving it thought. Let's open up the floodgates, Spies.



In honor of this rather American road trip weekend, we've got to ask a bigger question: WHICH American vehicle — of all time — is YOUR favorite?



We're asking you to dig deep on this. Was it the first-gen Ford Thunderbird? Perhaps the Jeep Wagoneer? Maybe the Dodge Viper or the second-gen Cadillac CTS-V? One could claim the Hummer H1 or perhaps the Willys Jeep?



What say you, Spies?





