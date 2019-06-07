What Do YOU Think Is The GREATEST American Vehicle EVER Made?

It was just the other day I asked you a very simple question: Which all-new American vehicle is YOUR favorite?

Although that was limited to autos you can go and purchase in a dealer today, I've been giving it thought.

Let's open up the floodgates, Spies.

In honor of this rather American road trip weekend, we've got to ask a bigger question: WHICH American vehicle — of all time — is YOUR favorite?

We're asking you to dig deep on this. Was it the first-gen Ford Thunderbird? Perhaps the Jeep Wagoneer? Maybe the Dodge Viper or the second-gen Cadillac CTS-V? One could claim the Hummer H1 or perhaps the Willys Jeep?

What say you, Spies?



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Model S

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 7/6/2019 12:50:29 AM   

edwardfrancis

This will be controversial. ...but coming from a guy that has had a lot of cars in a lifetime, I vote for the Tesla Model S. Swift, silent, clean and starts every day with a "full tank", it is exactly what the world needs right now. We must set a course to reduce dramatically our use of fossil fuels - limited resource, local pollution, global impact - and this vehicle sets the standard for that future.

edwardfrancis

Posted on 7/6/2019 12:56:05 AM   

