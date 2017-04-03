What Does Daniel Craig And These Puppies Have To Do With YOU Winning An Aston Martin, You Ask?

I am sure many of you have seen something like this before. Whether its at an auto show or in the back of an issue of the Dupont Registry or some buff book, there are charity raffles where the BIG giveaway is something along the lines of a Porsche 911 or some other sports car.



This one is a bit different.



That's because Agent 007, otherwise known as Daniel Craig, is working with Omaze to raise some funds. According to the A-List actor, the money will go to the United Nations Mine Action Service. I'd recommend doing some research before contributing but that's just me.



For $10 USD you can put your name in the running and potentially win an Aston Martin Vantage GT Roadster. According to Craig, the vehicle has been customized to his specifications — whatever that means.



Having said that, Daniel Craig is promoting this fundraising effort in an adorable video showcasing the cost of the trip for two and the car. See what I mean, below.





Daniel Craig is offering you a brand new Aston Martin Vantage GT Roadster. How awesome is that exactly? He brought some adorable friends to help explain. Watch then enter: http://bit.ly/AstonMartin_DC



Every entry of $10 or more benefits the United Nations Mine Action Service.



