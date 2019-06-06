What Does It REALLY Cost To Charge That New EV In Your Driveway?

What does it cost to drive electric? An in, real cash money, day in and day out?

That's a big question for car buyers considering taking the route (currently) less traveled and giving an electric vehicle (EV) a go.

With electric cars (and soon: pickup trucks) gaining in popularity and more models on the way from more carmakers, it's a question a whole lot more people will soon be asking as well.

Ignoring, for now, the "environmental" costs and the time costs, just what's the actual cost out of pocket to charge up, say, a 2018 Tesla Model S 100D (no, not the P100D, that's a different car) with a 100kWh battery?


User Comments

atc98092

That chart appears fairly accurate, although cost per kWh will vary widely by area. I pay two rates, a lower rate until I reach a certain level, then a slightly higher rate for the remainder of the month. My higher tier is just under 11 cents before taxes. I don't have any time of day rates available, so I charge every time I park at home.

While I haven't had an electric bill since I bought my Niro, I calculate I pay less than $1 (maybe 70 cents) every time I fill the battery from "zero" (it's really about 20% SOC when the range says zero). That $1 gets me 25-30 miles of EV driving. So far on this tank of gas, I've driven over 650 miles, and the dash display reads 190 MPG. I've used under 1/4 tank of gas. To say I'm pleased is an understatement.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/6/2019 11:50:41 AM   

