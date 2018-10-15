What Does The All-new BMW X7 NEED to SUCCEED?

An interesting email popped into my inbox today.

Let's just say that a certain automaker plans on revealing an eagerly awaiting product, finally, as of tomorrow evening.

We've been looking forward to this one.

And what do you know? A vehicle that's also been hotly anticipated is the upcoming BMW X7. This will mark the first Bavarian sport-utility that features proper seating for more than five passengers. Given consumer's blood lust for any SUV right now, this is kind of a big deal.

But remember, there's a ton of competition in this large, luxury SUV class. Some names that come to thought:

- Cadillac Escalade
- Land Rover Range Rover
- Lexus LX570
- Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

So, we've got to ask: What does the all-new BMW X7 NEED to SUCCEED in the large luxury SUV category?



User Comments

TauronB2G

To hit the market before the GLS! Then deep discounts and attractive lease rates.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

