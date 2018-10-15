An interesting email popped into my inbox today. Let's just say that a certain automaker plans on revealing an eagerly awaiting product, finally, as of tomorrow evening.



We've been looking forward to this one.



And what do you know? A vehicle that's also been hotly anticipated is the upcoming BMW X7. This will mark the first Bavarian sport-utility that features proper seating for more than five passengers. Given consumer's blood lust for any SUV right now, this is kind of a big deal.



But remember, there's a ton of competition in this large, luxury SUV class. Some names that come to thought:



- Cadillac Escalade

- Land Rover Range Rover

- Lexus LX570

- Lincoln Navigator

- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class



So, we've got to ask: What does the all-new BMW X7 NEED to SUCCEED in the large luxury SUV category?





