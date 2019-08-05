What Does The Future Of The Hyundai Palisade Hold? PLACE YOUR BETS!

I feel like a broken record at this point but 2019 so far has had one shock. That would be the all-new Kia Telluride.



Not only is it a remarkably good product that takes Kia into another stratosphere, it has been warmly received. Dealers are having trouble meeting demand. If corporate actually forecasted that its launch would be this strong, it'd be an even more amazing debut.



In its two first full months of being on sale, the Telluride racked up over 5,000 units sold each in March and April.



Its sister sport-utility vehicle is the soon-to-arrive Palisade. There's just a couple significant differences. First, its exterior design is drastically different. While the Telluride has a certain strong look to it, the Palisade takes a different approach that may not be as well received. Second, its interior simply isn't as rich as the Telluride's cabin. The Palisade, in comparison, is sterile.



That said, we've been wondering: Will the Palisade have the SAME, if not better, success over the Telluride? What say you, Spies?







...The Hyundai Palisade is something new altogether. It’s got an overall stance and look that sits somewhere between a Volvo XC90 and a Range Rover. That means fairly square and upright, favoring interior space and visibility over aerodynamics. It's a far more premium look than its predecessor, the Santa Fe XL.



Journalists already had a chance to evaluate the interior, and it’s in a very different league than previous Hyundais. It's now angling to compete with premium brands, with something far more richer than you find in Chevrolet’s, Nissan’s, Honda’s and Ford’s three-row SUVs.



The question for the financial analyst here, in the first instance, is how many of these presumably higher-than-corporate-average margin Palisade units that Hyundai can sell?...



