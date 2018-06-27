What Does The Next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class NEED To SUCCEED?

Lately, spy shots of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class have been popping up on the internet. This doesn't come as much of a surprise given that the current-generation S is in its post-refresh phase.



At this stage it's a bit difficult to tell how significant the design changes will be. Given that the current model was really an evolution of the previous S, I am thinking the company is going to push the boundaries a bit this 'go around.



On the inside, we've heard word that the interior will largely be touch-centric with the use of — predictably — more screens. This follows suit from what we're seeing from the latest and greatest Audi and Land Rover Range Rover products.



But, aside from that, we're curious: What does the next-gen S-Class NEED to SUCCEED?



The S-Class is well and ahead of its competition for now — think of it like the Ford F-150 — but that doesn't mean it can't lose its footing. Considering the Tesla Model S has eaten away at the S-Class a bit, we're curious what you think the three-pointed star needs to bring to the table to remain on top.









