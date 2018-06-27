What Does The Next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class NEED To SUCCEED?

Lately, spy shots of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class have been popping up on the internet.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise given that the current-generation S is in its post-refresh phase.

At this stage it's a bit difficult to tell how significant the design changes will be. Given that the current model was really an evolution of the previous S, I am thinking the company is going to push the boundaries a bit this 'go around.

On the inside, we've heard word that the interior will largely be touch-centric with the use of — predictably — more screens. This follows suit from what we're seeing from the latest and greatest Audi and Land Rover Range Rover products.

But, aside from that, we're curious: What does the next-gen S-Class NEED to SUCCEED?

The S-Class is well and ahead of its competition for now — think of it like the Ford F-150 — but that doesn't mean it can't lose its footing. Considering the Tesla Model S has eaten away at the S-Class a bit, we're curious what you think the three-pointed star needs to bring to the table to remain on top.




llaroo

wings

Car4life1

The same thing every S Class has given world leaders, celebrities, public figures, icons, the pope, well heeled citizens, athletes, entertainers, actors, musicians, mafia, drug lords, and gangsters...

a feeling unlike anyother when driving or riding in one. I’ve never envied the S Class team at Mercedes its like predicting the future and ridiculous attention to detail.

There’s also something about that 3 pointed star at the end of that long bonnet like a target focused on your destination and to know only Rolls and Benz have a standing emblem today.

coch

HYPE

llaroo

ditch the gimmicky curvy dashes on ALL their product, it looks so tacky and cheap when lit up with LED's, especially on a car over 100,000k, put the gear shift back where it wants to be on the CONSOLE, not steering column. When I drive I like my hand on the gearshift, kind of like holding your junk as you drive.

johanjfl

Once one has either driven a S-Class or having been a passenger in one on a long road trip, it is clear that it is simply the best in its class. A wonderful experience leaving you with wonder and amazement. It has just got that undescribable wow factor. Competitors remain wannabes

