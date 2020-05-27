What Does This Mean? Tesla Slashes Prices Across The Board

Tesla has reduced the pricing of its electric cars across its entire lineup in the middle of the night – with thousands of dollars price cuts on some models.



The global pandemic and the lockdowns put in place to slow down the propagation of the coronavirus have ravaged the economy of most countries and the auto industry has been particularly affected.

In response, Tesla, who has rarely suffered from demand problems, has decided to reduce prices across its entire lineup of electric vehicles.



