Volvo death knell for petrol cars - reads the front page of the Daily Mail today. 'Volvo signals end of road for petrol and diesel cars' proclaims the Times. The Telegraph's Business section front page goes further, with 'End of the road for fuel as Volvo goes all-electric'.

None of which are accurate, of course. These headlines make it read as if Volvo's announcement is the single biggest story to come out of the industry in a generation.