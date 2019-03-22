What? Georgia Tech PHD Candidate Tries To Link Self Driving Vehicles With Racism

Recently, a series of disturbing headlines about a study out of Georgia Tech have suggested a shocking possibility: self-driving vehicles, specifically the machine-learning they use for perception, pose a risk to people of color. The idea of racist self-driving cars is such an intoxicating cocktail of hot-button issues that it seems like an episode of Black Mirror come to life. But, as so often seems to be the case with such impossibly provocative stories, even a cursory investigation suggests that these headlines were designed more to generate traffic than cast light on a meaningful issue.





