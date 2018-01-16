What Good Is All Of This High Tech If Drivers Never Take The Time To Learn It?

January always arrives with an avalanche of new automotive technology, courtesy of both CES in Las Vegas and the North American International Auto Show, underway right now in Detroit. Much of the chatter in CES focuses on the arrival (sooner, later, or waaaay later) of autonomous vehicles, while Detroit tends to play up the sheet metal and the performance of new cars and trucls. Both, however, are also reliable showcases of all the not-quite-autonomous safety and convenience tech that’s creeping into our cars and is meant not only to take the stress out of driving, but make us better at it.



But here’s a thought: Is all this stuff doing what it’s really intended to?