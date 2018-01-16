What Good Is All Of This High Tech If Drivers Never Take The Time To Learn It?

January always arrives with an avalanche of new automotive technology, courtesy of both CES in Las Vegas and the North American International Auto Show, underway right now in Detroit.

Much of the chatter in CES focuses on the arrival (sooner, later, or waaaay later) of autonomous vehicles, while Detroit tends to play up the sheet metal and the performance of new cars and trucls. Both, however, are also reliable showcases of all the not-quite-autonomous safety and convenience tech that’s creeping into our cars and is meant not only to take the stress out of driving, but make us better at it.

But here’s a thought: Is all this stuff doing what it’s really intended to?



User Comments

bw5011

What in the world is that screen on the passenger side of that BMW? Please tell me that is not really how that interior looks. SMH

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2018 12:44:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

zlives

its the guys mobile phone for maps...

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2018 3:03:36 PM | | Votes: 2   

TomM

In the USA - most people do not even know how they should apply the brakes when they have ANti-Lock brakes (AS almost all do) - so the idea that they will easily take to new features depends on how much input they need to provide.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2018 2:40:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

