What Good Is Owning A Supercar If It Doesn't Scare The Hell Out Of You?

Imagine owning a supercar in the 1970s.

Imagine creeping down to the garage and painfully inserting yourself into a driving position designed by a yogic monkey. Imagine silently incanting a thousand Hail Webers as you twist the key and hope the fragile motor won’t falter or flood itself. Imagine heading out for a drive, praying it stays dry so the damn thing won’t spit you into an oak tree while patiently allowing the fluids to warm through before attempting to use second. Or fourth. Or the steering. 

 

Of course, all this is to assume that you’ve been able to buy the car in the first place, because chances are the sole UK concessionaire is some gimlet-eyed ex-military indie who can ask you to put away your chequebook and get off his bloody land simply because he doesn’t like the look of your shoes.



TomM

My 450sel 6.9 was probably the closest thing I will get to having a supercar - and when it was produced - it was far and away the highest performance sedan you could buy - nothing compared to it -period.

I do not see why you should be scared of a car - after all - you are never going to drive it to its highest performance anyway.

TomM

Posted on 7/11/2018 12:56:34 PM   

colecole

You can get a Honda Civic Today that outperforms that old Merc.

colecole

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:07:28 AM   

MDarringer

@TomM There are these things called race tracks. You may wish to Google the term. As someone with a Mercedes 450SEL6.9, an S Class, a CT6, a Phantom, and a Maybach next to your minivan, you can afford to go to the track.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/12/2018 9:06:25 AM   

TheSteve

Some people like drama, while others prefer impeccably benign handling.

The Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S are often accused by gushing reviewers as being arguably "too good", as in "handling too well," and not invoking enough drama. Meh.

It all depends on what an individual likes.

TheSteve

Posted on 7/11/2018 1:46:59 PM   

MDarringer

That drama also makes a car slower through corners.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 3:56:20 PM   

MDarringer

A Hemi Dart will scare the hell out of you. Is it a supercar?

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 3:55:43 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD - The "stance nation" punks who post on this site have no idea about the sheer terror of a mid 60's economy car like the Dart. Saddled with a big block Hemi, drum brakes, skinny tires and very little in the way of an upgraded suspension. A coffin with a gas tank...

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 7/11/2018 9:42:02 PM   

MDarringer

@CC It really is too bad you're not closer. I have access to a Hemi Dart replica and a Ford Thunderbolt replica.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 10:50:18 PM   

MDarringer

@CC Have you ever been in a TVR? I could scare the pish (sic) out of you on a 4 mile blitz.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 11:11:46 PM   

PUGPROUD

Reason why we see the many videos of supercars being crashed by people with more money than driving skills, sometimes within day or two of owning one.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 7/11/2018 7:57:02 PM   

MDarringer

Preach it!!

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 8:04:23 PM   

