What If Mini Made A Mid-Engine EV Sports Car?

Could Mini be looking at a move into the mid-engine world? That’s quite a step for a brand synonymous with small, nimble, front-wheel-drive hatchbacks that can almost fit into your pocket. On the other hand, small and nimble are attributes synonymous with mid-engine cars, so perhaps it’s not such a crazy idea. In fact, some might say it’s long overdue.

Earlier this year we reported on an interview with Andreas Lampka, Mini’s head of communications. In that interview, he suggested that Mini engineers would develop a mid-engine car if given the time and resources to do so.