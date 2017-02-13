What Is The Best Car AND Truck Made In The USA Right Now?

One of the most refreshing feelings of the last few years is seeing a bevy of world class cars and trucks being made in the USA.



These aren't the trash rattle box GM's and the Ford's of the 80's/90's/00's with carpets made of and I quote Bob Lutz here, "RAT FUR".



2017 Chicago Auto Show



If you go to a Big 3 dealership these days you can find some really excellent products. Both cars AND trucks.



You all know me as a guy who loves German rides but my last few purchases have been domestic products.



Wrangler Unlimited, Ford F-150 King Ranch and my latest purchase, the 2017 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.



And dare I say with the huge discounts out there, the Trailhawk loaded with every possible S-class style option at a low 40's street price, could be the BEST SUV out there for that price range.



Even more amazing, not one of those purchases have yet to have ANY issues outside of computer flash upgrades.



That used to be unheard of for a long time.



Howbow Dah?



So the American car companies have come a long way.



Our question is...What are YOUR choices for the BEST car and suv/truck made in the USA right now???



Post your pick and tell us WHY they made your best of list.



And do you own one or considering making a purchase in 2017?



Spies discuss...





