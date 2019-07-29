What Is The Perfect Mid-Life Crisis Vehicle On The Market?

We had a bit of trouble with this article because buying a sports car when you hit middle-age doesn't necessarily mean a mid-life crisis.It can be one of many indicators that someone has reached the point of transition or re-affirmation of identity as they stare down the barrel of the second half of their life. However, it can also mean they can finally afford the damn car they actually want and not have to worry about carting the kids around anymore.

Either way, mid-life is that time when, if everything is going to plan, the bank account is healthy, there’s a lack of dependents in the house, and you realize its time to get something special in the driveway. And there’s a lot of choices, so let’s start the ball rolling with the quintessential mid-life crisis car.