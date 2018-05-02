What Is Your Choice For The Best Performance Car Under $50,000?

Agent009 submitted on 2/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:38 PM

6 user comments | Views : 1,192 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It is a commonly accepted fact that big power and performance usually comes hand in hand with a big price tag.

The additional expense of heavy duty drivetrain components and the development costs of setting up the chassis to handle it all tend to add thousands of dollars to a car's base price. That said, technology has moved on at such a rapid pace that you can now find a performance machine out there for under $50,000 that performs as well as or even better than expensive exotics from a decade ago.

Read Article


What Is Your Choice For The Best Performance Car Under $50,000?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

ilovecar2015

S3 all the way, then M240i.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 1:50:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CarCrazedinCali

I love my S3

CarCrazedinCali (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 1:50:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

focal

Used Porsche Cayman (base, S or GTS)...if you must have a convertible then the Boxster.

focal (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 2:25:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

Honda Civic Type R

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 3:21:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

How can we actually answer this question? - WE are not people who readily have access to all the possible choices -so we would naturally be biased to the one WE have (To justify our choice) IF we have one in the price range. Add in the availability of used vehicles - which were not specifically eliminated - and a number of performance vehicles that can be had for Lower than the amount after discounts but List above the amount. Then - we are comparing wildly different classes of vehicles (The specification only says PERFORMANCE) - so from high powered small cars - to two seat sports cars - and lots of other option. This ends up being a popularity contest with the result actually being meaningless.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 5:18:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

My short list:

Mustang GT
Camaro SS
Challenger R/T
Charger R/T
GTI

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 6:19:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]