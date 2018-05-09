What? Mercedes Debuts 2020 EQC All Electric SUV With The Worst Range In Class

Earlier today, Mercedes premiered its first-ever production fully electric SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

It boasts 402 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, which is impressive, but the EQC’s range seems to leave a lot to be desired.

The official Mercedes-Benz press release lists the EQC’s range at “up to 200 miles,” which falls pretty far short of the Tesla Model X 75D’s claimed 237 miles of range, the Jaguar I-Pace’s claimed 240 miles of range, and wouldn’t even keep up with the 2019 Hyundai Kona EV or Chevy Bolt. It’s bad. It’s really bad.

malba2367

This is probably what the upcoming GLE will look like...

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/5/2018 10:21:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carsnyc

Which is not a bad thing. This video also shows the interior and I think they have a winner.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7pHOLSq2cQ

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 9/5/2018 10:34:46 AM | | Votes: 3   

rockreid

Strike 1, a whiff and a miss by Mercedes. I’m sure they will do better in a few years but it just goes to show making, sourcing, and delivering an EV in the real world is a whole different ball game than an ICE. Tesla’s reveal of the Model Y small SUV is coming soon, and you can bet the competiton will be left ever further behind the 8 ball as we see with this EV Benz. We haven’t even begun to even talk about a firm out the door price on the competition. Remember that units produced will likely be severely limited and since the old car makers like Mercedes, Jaguar, and Audi still use a dealer network individual dealers will be jacking up prices like other limited vehicles. Tesla sells direct, no price gouging on the sales floor.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 9/5/2018 11:50:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

