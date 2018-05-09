What? Mercedes Debuts 2020 EQC All Electric SUV With The Worst Range In Class

Earlier today, Mercedes premiered its first-ever production fully electric SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It boasts 402 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, which is impressive, but the EQC’s range seems to leave a lot to be desired.



The official Mercedes-Benz press release lists the EQC’s range at “up to 200 miles,” which falls pretty far short of the Tesla Model X 75D’s claimed 237 miles of range, the Jaguar I-Pace’s claimed 240 miles of range, and wouldn’t even keep up with the 2019 Hyundai Kona EV or Chevy Bolt. It’s bad. It’s really bad.



