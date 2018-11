Toyota, battling plateauing demand in its biggest market, is reviewing its entire U. S. lineup and could dump nameplates or models that are falling out of favor. "We are taking a hard look at all of the segments that we compete in to make sure we are competing in profitable segments and that products we sell have strategic value," Jim Lentz, the company’s North America CEO, said here after the automaker reported a rise in quarterly profits Tuesday.



Read Article