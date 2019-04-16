What New Green Deal? Tesla Claims It Alone Prevented 4 Million Tons Of Co2 From Entering The Atmosphere

Tesla has released today a fascinating new kind of report called ‘impact report’ that looks into the impact of Tesla’s “products and operations have on the environment and communities.



The automaker announced the new report:

    “Today, we’re publishing our first ever Impact Report, which measures the impact our products and operations have on the environment and our communities. We believe the faster the world moves towards a zero-emission future, the better, so we’re working hard to minimize our greenhouse gas footprint, while investing in our employees and the communities in which we operate. We look forward to sharing further progress in future reports.”


MDarringer

Tesla claims a lot of things, but it knows a LOT about CO2 given all the hot air coming out of Elon's mouth.

