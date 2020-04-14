What OPTION or Options Would Have To Be Missing For You To Turn Down An Insane Deal On A Ride YOU Like?

We live in a finicky world. A world of extreme customization in almost every thing we do.



Most people can't walk into a Starbucks and just say I'd like a coffee, whatever you got. It's gotta be the caramel slurper with two pumps, extra shot, etc.



Or most can't go in a bar and say I'll take a beer, doesn't matter which. It MUST be something like the Rambo Amber, North River, Cranberry IPA.



So it's no shock that we're the same way, when it comes to cars.



What we would like to know is are there 'deal breaker' options or LACK of when you see a vehicle you like, for sale, at a crazy low price?



And what is the option or option that would have to be missing for you to walk on the 'bro' deal?



I'll start with one of mine. I'll never buy another vehicle without active cruise with full stop/go.



Let us know what yours are or if you would just suck it up and take the killer deal.









