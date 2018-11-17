What One Man, Allyn Piece, His Toyota Tundra And A Bit Of Hope Achieved In California's Camp Fire...

Whether it's the Toyota Tacoma or Tundra, one thing we know is true. These vehicles are built to take some serious abuse.



For a California-based nurse, Allyn Pierce, his Tundra was tested beyond belief during his ordeal driving through SoCal's Camp Fire, which is still raging. Latest reports indicate this particular fire is only 50 percent contained.



While driving through the inferno to evacuate — after staying to ensure patients were taken to safety — he and two colleagues were put to the ultimate test. And after his two co-workers sought refuge with firefighters, it was simply him and his modified Tundra that he lovingly knew as Panda.



Although the fire surrounded his vehicle, melted off parts, welded a door shut and turned it into what is best described as a marshmallow, Pierce lived to see another day. Check out the full story via the link below, it's a great read.



Here's the kicker though: That's not the happy ending. It turns out the folks at Toyota USA saw Pierce's social media post and have offered to supply him with a brand new Tundra after his brave act.



Well done, all around. Let's see how Panda 2.0 looks.





...Pierce and his team quickly scrambled to help the hospital’s several dozen patients evacuate by ambulance. By 9:30 a.m., he and two colleagues were among the last to evacuate. They piled into his white Toyota Tundra and headed south for less than a mile, then east on wooded Pearson Road. Pierce had purchased the Tundra the year before and spent many a relaxing weekend modifying what he called his “dream truck.” Months later, it boasted bigger wheels and tires, an aftermarket suspension, a new grill and an imposing ladder rack over the truck bed. A metal cutout of a panda, welded to the vehicle, hinted at the truck’s nickname: “The Pandra.” Now Pierce was relying on “The Pandra” to get him safely out of a town on fire...



