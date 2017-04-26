What Porsche Dealers Want — A Panamera With Five Seats

..The Sport Turismo models will give Porsche dealers a five-seat Panamera to sell for the first time, something for which they've clamored.

The Panamera sedan, which was redesigned for 2017, has four seats. Due to supply challenges, it began arriving at U.S. dealerships in March, a couple of months later than expected, Joe Lawrence, COO of Porsche Cars North America Inc., said on the sidelines of the New York auto show...

...But five seats for the Sport Turismo only is not going to cut it with dealers.

"It's fair to say that dealers would like to see [five seats] also available in the sedan," Lawrence said. "That's something we're discussing, and we'll see what the future holds."



