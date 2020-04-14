What Ride Have You Owned That The Media FAWNED Over, That REALLY SUCKED And TOTALLY UNDELIVERED?

Over our car buying careers we've probably ALL had a scenario like this happen to us.



The media seduced us and hammered our brains with so much praise and lauding of a vehicle that we couldn't resist and ended up buying.



I know it's happened to me a number of times pre-AutoSpies.com.



Some of their praise has been SO over the top, you'd think some of these could time travel like the DeLorean in back to the future.



For me it was my first Porsche 996 designed by Harm Laagay.



The media fell for this 911 like it was the peoples 959.



I could never get used to the 'fried egg' headlights and the interior degraded so bad it was hovering near Corvette territory.



In the words of 00R, it was a GALACTIC piece of sh_t. And it SURE WAS!!!



But for me, it worked out well. It opened my eyes that all this 'media' was COMPLETELY bought and paid for. And inspired me to start Auto Spies with a mission to tell it like it is and NEVER be influenced by the auto companies. I believed if I did right by YOU, i would have an audience and they would HAVE to deal with us. Whether they wanted to or not. And for a long time they dealt with us but were NOT happy. Because like with the Motor Trends, C&D, etc. they COULDN'T control us.



So tell us a story of a ride where the same thing happened to you and you were blown away how bad it was after reading the FAKE praise in the mainstream press.



Spies, discuss...













