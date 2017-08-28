What The Heck Is Automotive DNA?

Think of a car that’s fun to drive. Then ask someone else to do the same, compare notes, and if your cars are even from the same manufacturer, I’ll eat this laptop.



For me, it’s a Ferrari, because when I was a kid, Ferraris were the ultimate expression of automotive excitement. For others, it might be something quite different, such as a Caterham, or a hot hatchback, or a Porsche not unlike that on these pages. The truth is that, without thinking about it, we all apply a number of parameters when considering what we individually think of as important for such a car. So we decided to apply if not exactly science then at least some thought and reasonably considered criteria to see what we felt mattered most in such a car.







Read Article