What? Toyota Confirms Plans For New Super Car

Toyota Gazoo Racing has used the 24 Hours of Le Mans of announce plans to build a next-generation super sports car.

The company was tight-lipped on specifics but seemed to suggest the car was previewed by the GR Super Sport concept. While Toyota wasn’t ready to go into details, the automaker said the production model is already under development and will use “cutting-edge hybrid electric systems and fuel efficiency technologies” that the World Endurance Championship team has tested and refined over the past six years.



