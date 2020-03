Used and salvage-titled luxury cars are one of the most divisive subjects amongst enthusiasts. Does it make sense to plop down $10,000 on a Benz that cost the equivalent of six figures a few decades back, despite the obvious setbacks? Sure, it's way cheaper than when it first hit the market, but upkeep is still a massive undertaking due to rarity, complexity, and so on. It's for that reason we want to know—which used luxury car is, in your opinion, the biggest maintenance time bomb?



Read Article