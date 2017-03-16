What Was The Car You IDOLIZED In High School? Does It STILL Hold A Special Place In Your Heart Today?

Thinking back to my high school years, it's pretty hard to believe what I thought was cool.

Ah, to be young and stupid. 

But, there's at least one thing I got right. That would be my love for the Ferrari F355. 

Although it's not even close to being the most rare or special Ferrari, to me it means the world. It was one of the first vehicles that really made me understand that driving wasn't about putting down the fastest times. It was about the experience and, most importantly, the way it made you feel. When you're not a Formula 1 racer, tenths of a second don't really matter. 

Having said that, Agent 001 and our likeminded enthusiasts tend to think of those older days and those cars that did make our heart tick. For me there's no question that it still holds a special place in my heart and I hope at some point in my life I can put one in my garage — even if its maintenance is truly insane. 

So, we're curious: Was there a vehicle that you IDOLIZED in high school that still holds a special place in your heart? Let us know in the comments below.


When I was in high school, customized vans with a bed and a fridge in the back and an airbrushed mural on the side were all the rage. Yeah, I'm not kidding :-/ Weird times, indeed.

I didn't idolize any cars, but I had a motorcycle that got me into some trouble, though.

