What We All Have Been Waiting For: Ranger Raptor Caught Testing In The United States!

Only a few days ago Ford released an official video demonstrating the serious off-road capabilities of its Australian-market Ranger Raptor. The US-spec Ranger made its debut last January at Detroit, but even there Ford refused to confirm the existence of a Ranger Raptor for America. Well, now we have definitive proof it’s coming. In fact, it’s already very plainly here testing on public roads. The Ranger5G forum took this video of what appears to be a production-spec Ranger Raptor testing in the metro Detroit area.



And yes, it is a left-hand drive version as opposed to its right-hand drive counterpart Down Under. But unlike that truck, the US version won’t receive the twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel with 211 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.







