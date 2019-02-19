What Would GM Gain By Investing In Rivian?

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:56:50 PM

1 user comments | Views : 464 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The news that General Motors is contemplating investing in startup pickup maker Rivian is troubling for a multitude of reasons that have nothing to do with the quality and engineering of Rivian's slick-looking battery-powered truck.

First, there's the optics of the situation.

GM is closing plants when it is solidly profitable. If GM is so concerned about future profitability, how could investing tens of millions of dollars -- or more -- in an unknown product from an unknown company be wise when many internal issues could use funding to make GM's business healthier?



Read Article


What Would GM Gain By Investing In Rivian?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

scenicbyway12

A better grill.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2019 2:34:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]