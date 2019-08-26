What Would Happen If Cadillac Produced A C8 Based Sportscar Of It's Own?

If there’s something Cadillac is good at, it’s at making concepts. Remember the spectacular Elmiraj? What about the Ciel or the Escala? Going back further in time, one of the most interesting concepts cars to ever carry the Cadillac crest was the Cien back in 2002. The mid-engined supercar never saw the light of production day, which is the same thing we can say about this purely hypothetical machine that only exists in Photoshop.

Using Cadillac’s latest and greatest design language, the folks over at Car Lifestyle have envisioned a sleek mid-engined machine with a sharp design that might actually remind you of the Cien. With massive air intakes and beefy splitter up front corroborated with a gigantic diffuser and fat exhaust tips mounted up high at the back in McLaren style, the imaginary American supercar screams performance.