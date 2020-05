Rolls-Royce produces the most luxurious vehicles on the planet but one thing the company doesn’t build is a supercar. That’s exactly what this rendering depicts.

This design comes courtesy of Rain Prisk and shows how key Rolls-Royce design traits could translate into a supercar. It looks surprisingly nice.

At the front, inspiration appears to have come from the previous-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe with thin headlights.